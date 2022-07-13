Crew Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. 280,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,251. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

