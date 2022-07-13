Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 88 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. 138,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

