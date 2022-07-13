Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,883 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 39,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

