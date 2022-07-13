Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,357 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $226.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

