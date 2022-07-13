Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 218,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

