Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.29

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.99. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2,466 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

