Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 6%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 8,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 298,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,979,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,055,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

