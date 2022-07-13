Critical Analysis: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.29) -5.31 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 61.76 -$67.64 million ($2.48) -0.17

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -54.79% -45.37% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -145.63% -84.17%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 114.81%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.