Critical Contrast: Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Lilium has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lilium and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 335.06%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 11,934.21 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,531.97 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

