Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 690.5% in June

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 690.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

CRT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,160. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 268.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

