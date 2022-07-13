CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 43,960 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $755.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

