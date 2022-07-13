Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $170.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.34.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

