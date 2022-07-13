Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.03

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.03 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 3010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

