CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CTTPY remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Wednesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

