CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of CTTPY remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Wednesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.