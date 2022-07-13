CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

