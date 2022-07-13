CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.90

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

