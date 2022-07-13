Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in June

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

