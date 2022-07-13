Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.48.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.