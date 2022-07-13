Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 7,600 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,842,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,621,810.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.85. 27,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,277. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.99 million and a P/E ratio of 54.46.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

