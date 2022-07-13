DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $253,340.23 and $259.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,260.86 or 1.00030299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

