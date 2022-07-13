Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $68.00. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 23,354 shares traded.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 593,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,688 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after acquiring an additional 328,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

