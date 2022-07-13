DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $745.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,698,483 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

