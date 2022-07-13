DeFiChain (DFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.48 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $483.20 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007114 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

