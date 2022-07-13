DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of W.W. Grainger worth $75,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.71.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

