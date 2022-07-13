DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.97% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $84,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $5,459,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $10,011,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.16.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

