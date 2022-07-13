DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $106.89 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $106,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

