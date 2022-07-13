DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $64.13 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $64,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.