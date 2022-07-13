DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $67.15 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $67,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

