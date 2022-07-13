DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $77.32 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Equinix worth $77,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $628.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $662.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

