DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $91.27 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Ross Stores worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 67,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

