DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $99,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

