DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 462,380 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462,380 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.