Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $65.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of VTR opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

