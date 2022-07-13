DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading Down 3.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.
About DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.