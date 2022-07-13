Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in June

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTGI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,408. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Digerati Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

