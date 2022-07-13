Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

NYSE:DLR opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

