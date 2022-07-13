Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 8.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

