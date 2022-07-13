Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,650.74

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,650.74 ($31.53) and traded as low as GBX 2,332 ($27.74). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,384 ($28.35), with a volume of 96,977 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.13) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,450 ($29.14) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,360 ($39.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($34.97).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,648.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,969.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

