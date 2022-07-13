Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.60

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.92. Donegal Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 118,323 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

In related news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

