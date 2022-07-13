Dora Factory Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00012417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $10.74 million and $2.05 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,836.03 or 1.00018738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

