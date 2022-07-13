DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 415 at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s previous close.
SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.14 ($5.75).
Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.10 ($3.30). 3,672,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,385.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.67. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.54).
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
Featured Articles
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.