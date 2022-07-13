DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 415 at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s previous close.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.14 ($5.75).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.10 ($3.30). 3,672,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,385.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.67. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.54).

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($59,547.04). Also, insider Alina Kessel acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($22,478.59). Insiders have purchased 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715 in the last 90 days.

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.