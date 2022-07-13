DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Financial Comparison

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.43 $30.09 million $1.30 10.57

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88%

Volatility and Risk

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It was formerly known as DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

