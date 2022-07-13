Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.13, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.