Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.13, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.