Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.25. 24,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.