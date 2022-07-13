DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $408.49

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $408.49 or 0.02011134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $17,812.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00423401 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005328 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

