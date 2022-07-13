Dynamic Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $487,161.72 and approximately $19.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.92 or 0.05450542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00246297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00627230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00508451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

