Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 4,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

