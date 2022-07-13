Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,145. The company has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.