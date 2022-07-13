E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Berenberg Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($12.50) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.06 ($8.06). 4,543,781 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($10.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.57.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

