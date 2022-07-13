E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 191,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 283,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

